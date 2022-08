Germany and Denmark invest 9,000 million in a 3 GW wind power plant

The wind farm will be located in the Baltic Sea and the 3 GW produced will supply 4.1 million homes.

The governments of Germany and Denmark are preparing a solution so that Europe can take a step back on the supply of natural gas from Russia.

At stake is the construction of an offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea – Bornholm Energy Island that will connect several wind farms and distribute the energy produced by these two countries. The project will have a production capacity of more than 3 gigawatts (GW), with the capacity to power 4.1 million homes, but only from 2030.

The investment will be 3,000 million euros for infrastructure, to which 6,000 million euros will be added for the offshore wind farm, according to the Danish Government. The costs will be shared between the two parties and will be carried out on the German side, by 50Hertz, and on the Danish side, by Energinet. Once operational, subject to the approval of the two members, other Baltic countries and Poland will be able to join the project.

Danish Energy Minister Dan Joergensen also reveals that he will make sure this is “a profitable deal for taxpayers” and that “it takes a lot of trust and will for two countries to support a project of this magnitude.” His German counterpart, Robert Habeck, explains, in statements to Bloomberg, that “it is the first time in Europe that two countries collaborate on a project of this type.”

This wind energy project also aims to contribute to the objectives set by the European Commission, which wants to reach 300 GW of wind energy production capacity by 2050. Currently, only 12 GW are produced.