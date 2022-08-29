Capital Energy signs three new Territorial Projects in Navarra linked to wind power

The agreements are linked to the construction and commissioning of the Joluga wind farm and its evacuation infrastructure

This initiative combines the company’s contribution to the decarbonisation of the economy and the transformation of the energy model, through the commissioning of renewable energy facilities, with its desire to promote the growth of the regions, relying on local talent and promoting its social, industrial and business fabric

The company and consistories undertake to evaluate and implement different actions agreed upon by all the parties that will be adjusted to the needs of each of these localities and that are aimed at improving the quality of life of the residents of each municipality

Joluga will have an installed capacity of 20 MW, will generate enough clean electricity to cover the consumption of almost 25,000 Navarran households each year, avoiding the emission of more than 24,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere, and will have an annual economic impact on local coffers of around 100,000 euros.

Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company founded two decades ago and whose vocation is to become the first vertically integrated 100% renewable operator on the Iberian Peninsula, reinforces its commitment to the socioeconomic development of Navarra, a relevant community for its clean energy project.

Thus, the company has signed three new collaboration agreements with the town councils of Ezprogui, Leache and Lumbier in the region linked to its Territories Project, which combines its contribution to the decarbonisation of the economy and the transformation of the energy model with its desire to promote the growth of the different territories, relying on local talent and strengthening the social, industrial and business fabric of each area.

In the case of Ezprogui, Capital Energy undertakes to promote, from the construction of the Joluga wind farm and its 66 kilovolt (kV) high-voltage line, different actions agreed upon by both parties and that will be adjusted to the needs of the aforementioned location.

For its part, the agreement with Leache and Lumbier, which also contemplates the implementation of actions that contribute to improving the quality of life of the residents of these municipalities, is exclusively linked to the implementation of the aforementioned evacuation infrastructure, which will pour The energy produced by Joluga will be transferred to the grid and will cross -apart from Ezprogui, Leache and Lumbier- the municipalities of Aibar and Sada, to which Capital Energy is offering similar agreements to those signed with the aforementioned consistories and with Eslava.

In all cases, the initiatives carried out will be framed within specific lines of action, among which are the improvement of infrastructures and services, connectivity and digitization, protection of artistic and cultural heritage, education, health and social and labor integration of disadvantaged groups. In fact, some beneficial proposals for the inhabitants of these towns are already being considered, such as the promotion of the cultural offer of the Museum of Evocation of Vizcaya, in the case of Ezprogui; support for the archaeological intervention project for the rural castle of San Gregorio, in Lumbier; and the construction of a leisure park for children and adults, in Leache.

The collaboration between the Ezprogui City Council and the renewable energy group will also continue in the operation and maintenance phase of Joluga, since they will continue to carry out actions that meet the aforementioned requirements. Through this agreement, all parties reaffirm their interest in contributing to the sustainable development of this municipality, through actions that guarantee an effective improvement of the environment.

Joluga will have a capacity of 20 megawatts (MW), divided into five wind turbines with a unit capacity of 4 MW. Each year, this wind farm will generate about 60,000 megawatt hours (MWh), enough to meet the consumption of almost 25,000 Navarrese homes with clean electricity, and will prevent the emission of more than 24,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.

Its construction will mobilize an investment of more than 20 million euros and will lead to the creation of approximately 78 jobs during the peak periods of the works. In the operation and maintenance phase, it will permanently employ around three professionals from the area and will also contribute to generating around two indirect jobs.

On the other hand, Joluga will contribute, each year and throughout its useful life, about 100,000 euros to the local coffers and will contribute to the GDP with more than 480,000 euros. To this recurring amount will be added the punctual payment of the ICIO, which will exceed 500,000 euros.

The Territories Project, a differential value

Through the Territories Project, Capital Energy wants to articulate its commitment to sustainable development, become one more neighbor of the regions in which it is present and contribute to their social and economic growth.

To achieve this, the company undertakes to allocate specific economic items, during the construction and operation phases of its renewable facilities, to the materialization of actions agreed upon with the different local interest groups. As a result of this differential approach, the group will consider the particularities and needs of each one of the regions in the selection of these initiatives.

With these actions, Capital Energy confirms that it wants to accompany the development of its renewable energy projects in Spain and Portugal with the launch of social and environmental action programs, adapted to local needs, to maximize its contribution to the socioeconomic progress of all territories. in which it operates.

In line with its commitment to the ecological and fair energy transition, Capital Energy currently has a portfolio of wind and solar projects in the Iberian Peninsula that exceeds 30 gigawatts (GW) of power, of which more than 8.5 GW already have network access permissions granted.

Capital Energy has completed its strategic objective of being present throughout the entire renewable generation value chain: from development, where the company has a consolidated position thanks to its 20-year history, to construction, production, storage , operation and supply. The company has 15 offices in Spain and Portugal where nearly 360 employees work.