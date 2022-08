Concentrated Solar Power Projects Updates in China

Feasibility Study Bidding for SPIC Hami 1GW Concentrated Solar Power+PV Project

Xinjiang Energy & Chemical Co., Ltd. of State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) invited public bids for the feasibility study of SPIC Hami 1GW CSP+PV Project, which includes 100MW of CSP and 900MW of PV.

RFQ for Datang Shichengzi 1GW Concentrated Solar Power+PV Demonstration Project

Datang Hami Wind Power Development Co., Ltd. released a procurement announcement for the «Site Selection Report», «Feasibility Study Report on Occupied Forest Land and Site Inspection Report on Occupied Forest Land», «Safety Pre-evaluation Report», «Geological Hazard Assessment Report», «Occupational Disease Hazard Pre-evaluation», «Flood Impact Assessment Report» and «Seismic Safety Evaluation» of the 1GW PV+CSP project in Shichengzi, Xinjiang.

Shouhang High-Tech Exposes 1.5GW Concentrated Solar Power+PV+Wind Project

Shouhang High-Tech Energy Technology Co., Ltd («Shouhang High-Tech») announced that the company and the People’s Government of Suzhou District, Jiuquan City recently signed an Investment Cooperation Agreement, which is expected to invest around 11 billion to build a multi-energy complementary integration base project with «200MW CSP + 800MW wind power + 520MW PV» .