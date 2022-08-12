Women in Wind program announces 22 new mentors for class of 2022

Following our announcement of the 22 participants for the fourth cohort of the Women in Wind Global Leadership Program, the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and the Global Women’s Network for the Energy Transition (GWNET) are delighted to announce the 22 mentors who will be joining the 2022 program. The jointly organised scheme aims to enhance gender diversity across the wind sector.

To deliver a just energy transition, the renewable energy sector must be a diverse, representative sector and the Women in Wind programme is delighted to welcome another intake for 2022, and to help them develop their skills and become integral figures in the renewable energy sector.

After launching this year’s program in April, the Women in Wind scheme received mentorship offers from senior female leaders across the industry. Our new group of amazing mentors were chosen for their track record of leadership, commitment to advancing the industry’s gender diversity and are recognised for their knowledge of the wind sector. GWEC and GWENET have also sought to match mentors to our participants, based on shared areas of interest and expertise.

GWEC and GWNET would like to thank this year’s supporting partners JERA, and BlueFloat Energy.

“The drive for gender equality has been challenged by the pandemic, but it is vital for everyone working to help the world achieve its net zero goals that we ensure a variety of ideas, voices, and perspectives are part of the work delivering the energy transition.” Jeanette Gitobu, Director of the Women in Wind Global Leadership Programme

Jeanette Gitobu, Director of the Women in Wind Global Leadership Programme, said: “We’re delighted to welcome this year’s mentors to the 2022 Global Leadership Program. The applications we’ve seen this year demonstrate the continued growing strength of the industry, but also that the industry shares an understanding of the importance of the work this program does. Previous participants can be found across the industry, ensuring a diverse group of voices are heard in every area of the energy transition. It is exciting to see so many women eager to follow in their footsteps and make their impact felt in the industry.

“The pandemic has made the drive for gender equality harder, but it is an issue which is vital for everyone working in the sector to support. For the world to deliver on its net zero goals we must ensure a variety of ideas, voices, and perspectives at the heart of the energy transition. It fills me with pride to see the participants, the mentors, GWEC, and GWNET work to ensure that happens.”

Christine Lins, Executive Director at GWNET, commented: “We are thrilled to have received over 140 applications for this year’s cohort especially during a time when the pandemic hampered efforts towards gender equality in many sectors. Programs like Women in Wind are not only important to bring visibility to the challenge of gender equality in the industry, but also to invest human resources and knowledge in the wind energy leaders of tomorrow. This is essential in order to drive the global energy transition and reach our climate goals. The profiles of the applicants we received this year were very impressive, and it is inspiring to see so many women across the world working to accelerate the global energy transition. With 21 participants this year, we look forward to continue empowering women professionals and supporting their career advancement to leadership positions.”

Some comments from 2022 mentors:

Nailia Dindarova, Government and Regulatory Affairs Director, BlueFloat Energy, 2022 Women in Wind mentor

“The success of wind energy sector reflects how much and how fast our society and economy have changed over the last couple of decades. Being a forward-looking sector, which addresses a major societal concern of climate emergency, we should also lead the way in terms of promoting diveristy and equal opportunities for the professionals who aspire to join us on this fascinating journey”.

Lucy Craig, Director, Growth, Innovation and Digitalization, DNV, 2022 Women in Wind mentor

“Tackling climate change is the greatest challenge we face and wind energy plays a key role in delivering the energy transition. We need the best talent to drive the wind industry over the coming years and decades – and that talent will flourish when diversity, equity and inclusion is a fundamental part of our industry”.

Laura James, Senior Human Resources Manager, Globeleq South Africa Management Services, 2022 Women in Wind mentor

“Research indicates wind energy is substantially under-represented by women and further, that women are more likely to be employed in lower-paid and non-technical positions. Diversity is critical in organisations to create inclusive cultures and ensure the organisation’s long-term sustainability through its people management practices and empowerment of people to reach their full potential”.

Katherine Phillips, Managing Director, OWC, 2022 Women in Wind mentor

“Wind energy and the energy transition more broadly is driving the future of the whole world – it’s vitally important that everyone is involved and represented”.

Joan Bondareff, Of Counsel, Blank Rome LLP

“Wind energy is a growth industry in both the U.S. and overseas. Women should and must participate in this growth and I’m happy to do my part to encourage their participation for their sakes and the sake of clean energy”.

GWEC is a member-based organisation that represents the entire wind energy sector. The members of GWEC represent over 1,500 companies, organisations and institutions in more than 80 countries, including manufacturers, developers, component suppliers, research institutes, national wind and renewables associations, electricity providers, finance and insurance companies. See more: gwec.net/

GWNET empowers women in energy through interdisciplinary networking, advocacy, training, and mentoring. GWNET seeks to address the current gender imbalances in the energy sector and to promote gender-sensitive action around the energy transition in all parts of the world. See more: globalwomennet.org/