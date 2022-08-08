Capital Energy promotes wind power in Soria

Capital Energy signs two new Territory Projects in Soria with the municipalities of Serón de Nágima and Torlengua.

Both agreements are linked to the development of the Pedrecha and San Cristóbal wind farms and the line that will join the Pedrecha and Terrer substations

This initiative combines the company’s contribution to the decarbonisation of the economy and the transformation of the energy model, through the start-up of renewable energy facilities, with its desire to promote the growth of the regions.

Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company founded two decades ago and whose vocation is to become the first vertically integrated 100% renewable operator on the Iberian Peninsula, continues to demonstrate its commitment to the socioeconomic development of Castilla y León, a fundamental community for the implementation of your clean energy project.

Thus, the company has signed two new collaboration agreements with the municipalities of Serón de Nágima and Torlengua in the region, and more specifically in the province of Soria, linked to its Territories Project, which combines its contribution to the decarbonisation of the economy and the transformation of the energy model with its desire to promote the growth of the different territories, relying on local talent and strengthening the social, industrial and business fabric of each area.

In the case of Serón de Nágima, Capital Energy is committed to promoting, from the construction of the Pedrecha and San Cristóbal wind farms and the 400 kilovolt (kV) high voltage line that will link the Pedrecha and Terrer substations, different actions agreed between both parties and that will be adjusted to the needs of the aforementioned town of Soria.

For its part, the agreement with Torlengua is linked exclusively to the start-up of the aforementioned evacuation infrastructure, which will feed into the grid the energy produced by a 148.5 megawatt (MW) wind cluster made up, among others, of the mentioned wind farms and which will cross -apart from Serón de Nágima and Torlengua- the municipalities of Velilla de los Ajos and Cihuela, in the province of Soria, and Bordalba, Embid de Ariza, Cetina, Contamina, Alhama de Aragón, Bubierca, Ateca and Terrer, in Zaragoza. The company and the council will also evaluate actions that contribute to improving the quality of life of the residents.

In both cases, the initiatives will be framed within specific lines of action, among which are the improvement of infrastructures and services, connectivity and digitization, protection of artistic and cultural heritage, education, health and social and labor integration of disadvantaged groups. In fact, some beneficial proposals for the inhabitants of these towns are already being considered, such as the restoration of the municipal pavement, in the case of Serón de Nágima, and the construction of a social shelter, in the case of Torlengua.

The collaboration between the municipalities and the renewable energy group will also continue in the operation and maintenance phase of the aforementioned infrastructures, since they will continue to carry out actions that meet the aforementioned requirements. Through this agreement, all parties reaffirm their interest in contributing to the sustainable development of both municipalities, through actions that guarantee an effective improvement of the environment.

The San Cristóbal wind farm will be located in the Sorian towns of Nolay, Velilla de los Ajos, ??Bliecos and Serón de Nágima and will have a total capacity of 54 MW. This renewable facility will be capable of generating around 180,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of clean electricity per year, the equivalent of the consumption of more than 70,000 homes, and avoiding the emission of around 66,500 tons of CO2 annually.

Pedrecha, located in the municipalities of Maján, Cañamaque, Serón de Nágima and Velilla de los Ajos, ??will also have a capacity of 54 MW, with which it will be able to produce around 165,000 MWh each year, enough to satisfy the consumption of almost 65,000 sorian homes. Likewise, it will prevent the emission into the atmosphere of more than 61,000 tons of CO2 each year.

The construction of these wind farms will mean the creation of nearly 500 direct jobs during peak periods and will mobilize an investment of 140 million euros. In the operation and maintenance phase, they will provide permanent employment to 14 professionals in the area and will generate about 10 indirect jobs.

San Cristóbal and Pedrecha will provide, annually and during their useful life, a tax impact of more than 400,000 euros to the local coffers, which will also receive the punctual payment of the ICIO and other fees, in excess of 3 million euros. They will also contribute to the GDP more than 3 million euros a year.

The Territories Project, a differential value

Through the Territories Project, Capital Energy wants to articulate its commitment to sustainable development, become one more neighbor of the regions in which it is present and contribute to their social and economic growth.

To achieve this, the company undertakes to allocate specific economic items, during the construction and operation phases of its renewable facilities, to the materialization of actions agreed upon with the different local interest groups. As a result of this differential approach, the group will consider the particularities and needs of each one of the regions in the selection of these initiatives.