Vattenfall prequalifies for the upcoming French offshore wind energy tender in the Mediterranean Sea

Vattenfall prequalifies for the upcoming floating French offshore wind tender for two projects off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea.

On 2 August, the French government launched its sixth offshore wind tender after a public consultation process has identified areas between 296 and 364km² within which two floating offshore wind farms of 250 MW capacity will be located.

Vattenfall has been shortlisted by the French State to enter the next phase of the competitive process alongside 12 other players.

“Our participation in this new French offshore wind tender demonstrates Vattenfall engagement to grow in France and in floating offshore wind. The two proposed areas, and their future extensions, will bring important industrial and economic opportunities to the Mediterranean region. These projects fit with our strategy to consolidate our position as a leading global developer of offshore wind energy and contribute to our goal to enable fossil-free living within one generation,” says Yara Chakhtoura, Managing Director of Vattenfall’s Wind business in France.

The project is expected to be awarded by the end of 2023. Once in operation at the end of the decade, these offshore wind farms are expected to produce fossil free electricity for about 500 000 homes.

Vattenfall is also participating in two other tenders in France, off the coast of Normandy and South Brittany, both of which are expected to be awarded first quarter 2023.

Vattenfall has been present in France for more than 20 years in the retail business, first for professional customers and, since 2018, the company’s activities have been extended also to the residential segment. Vattenfall’s ambition is to develop its own renewable capacity in France by 2030, notably based on offshore wind.