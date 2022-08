Iberdrola to supply green energy to RIU Hotels & Resorts’ hotels and headquarters in Spain

Iberdrola and RIU Hotels & Resorts have signed a long-term contract for the supply of green energy to the hotels and headquarters of the hotel company in Spain, which represent an annual consumption of approximately 70 gigawatt hours.

The agreement, which came into force in August, will allow the hotel group to sustainably serve guests staying overnight in its more than 11,000 rooms in its 27 RIU hotels in Spain with 100% renewable energy, which will avoid the emission of 30,000 tons of CO2, equivalent to the capture of approximately 300,000 trees.

In addition, Iberdrola and the RIU group are studying the possibility of extending this contract to establishments located in countries where both companies operate, such as other European countries and Mexico, for which the different international sections of the companies have already initiated preliminary contact.

The Chief Procurement officer of RIU Hotels & Resorts, Bartolomé Enseñat, considers that this agreement “is a great step forward in our goal of having an increasingly sustainable operation. We are proud to be able to tell all our customers and colleagues that all the energy we use in Spain from now on has a renewable origin certified by the CNMC. Iberdrola has been the ideal partner to meet this goal and we hope that this is just the beginning, as our sustainability goals are ambitious”.

For his part, Iberdrola’s delegate in the Balearic Islands, Miquel Cardona, thanked the RIU group for “having selected the company’s green energy to supply its customers in Spain in a more sustainable and environmentally committed way, and we hope to continue collaborating on different projects to go hand in hand and increase the electrification of its activity”.



Iberdrola with green energy as the basis for a sustainable economy

Iberdrola committed 20 years ago to a sustainable growth strategy based on electrification. The company plans to invest €150 billion by 2030 in renewable energies, electricity grids and energy storage in order to remain at the forefront of the energy revolution. This pioneering commitment has enabled the Iberdrola group to become a global energy leader, with more than 38,300 MW of green power installed, of which 19,300 MW are in Spain (2,200 MW of which are solar). The company aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and to reduce its global emissions intensity to 50 gCO2 / kWh by 2030, having already reached an emissions intensity of 60gCO2 /kWh in Europe, thanks to its commitment to the energy transition and the Paris Agreement.

RIU is committed to sustainability in its establishments

The creation of the energy purchasing department is one of this year’s achievements of RIU’s Sustainability area and this agreement is its first major project. Working on the reduction of CO2 emissions is one of the main objectives of the chain, which is also working on other projects related to the circular economy, a very comprehensive commitment that involves the management and reuse of waste, as well as the positive impact on the local economy; the digitalisation of processes, which allows the reduction of paper use and the improvement of processes and working conditions, and sustainability certifications, which represent a global commitment of the hotel’s operation.