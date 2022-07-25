Global Shift Towards Renewable Energy Continues.Here are 7 Reasons Why People Prefer it

Renewable energy is the future. This statement may sound like a crazy idea, but it’s becoming an increasing reality. More people are choosing renewable energy over fossil fuels. The global shift towards renewable energy is continuing on an upward trajectory, and this shift is due to several factors propelling the global switch to clean energy.

Here are some top reasons why people prefer renewable energy over fossil fuels.

Rising Prices of Electricity Bills

Another reason why people prefer renewable energy sources is because they want to save money on their electricity bills. This is especially true for businesses that use large amounts of electricity and don’t want to pay high prices.

Since many businesses operate on tight budgets, they need to find ways to reduce their expenses without compromising their operations or profitability. Using renewable energy sources can help them achieve both these goals at the same time.

Global Warming

Another reason why people are turning to renewable energy is because of global warming. Global warming occurs when greenhouse gasses trap heat in the atmosphere and cause temperatures on Earth to rise higher than normal. Some scientists believe that the extra heat trapped by these gasses will cause sea levels to rise and make storms stronger than they ever have been before.

As a result, we may see more droughts and floods worldwide. We may also see animals go extinct due to changes in their habitats caused by global warming. Many people believe that humans can slow down or stop global warming by using alternative energy sources instead of fossil fuels like coal, oil and natural gas.

Increasing Dependence on Foreign Oil

The United States is currently the world’s largest consumer of imported oil. Nearly half of its oil comes from foreign countries. This leaves the citizens vulnerable to price fluctuations and oil shortages.

Renewable energy is safer because it doesn’t rely on foreign sources and can get produced domestically. Citizens don’t have to worry about getting cut off from oil supplies in the event of war or political conflicts with other countries that could disrupt global trade routes.

Increased Reliability of Renewable Energy Sources

As we all know, some days you need more power than others. For example, if you’re hosting a party or an event at home, you may want to use your air conditioner at full capacity. It will make guests feel comfortable inside your house.

But on some days, you may not need that much power. That’s because of low temperatures outside or because it’s nighttime outside, and there aren’t many people around who need cooling systems indoors.

You can use solar panels or wind turbines efficiently when electricity demand is low and store the excess energy for later use during peak.

Government Incentives

Many governments in Europe, Asia and North America offer a variety of incentives to encourage people to switch to renewable energy. These incentives include:

Feed-in Tariffs -allow you to sell any excess electricity you produce back to your power company at a specific price per kilowatt hour (kWh). If you’re generating more electricity than you need, this can be a great way to offset your power bill and earn extra cash!

Renewable Energy Certificates – Businesses that want to show they’re making an effort towards sustainability but don’t necessarily have the money or expertise to install solar panels or wind turbines qualify for these certificates.

They’re also available for individuals who want to take part in reducing their carbon footprint without having to invest in large-scale projects like solar farms or wind turbines themselves.

Tax Breaks – Tax breaks are another popular incentive many governments offer worldwide. It is majorly offered to businesses looking at installing large-scale renewable energy systems such as solar panels or wind turbines.

Individual Choices

People want to live a healthier and greener lifestyle, but they also want to save money on their utility bills. In many cases, switching to solar or wind power can help them achieve both goals.

Solar panels have become more affordable over time as technology improves. That makes it an increasingly attractive option for homeowners looking for ways to reduce their monthly electricity costs. And since consumers generate their electricity, they don’t have to pay any extra fees when it comes time for the utility company to maintain their grid infrastructure.

Health Concerns

Fossil fuels may cause health problems such as lung disease, heart problems and cancer. Fossil fuels emit harmful gasses like sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide and particulate matter that cause pollution levels to rise significantly in urban areas.

This increases the risk of respiratory ailments like asthma among children, especially those living near power plants or industrial areas where coal-fired plants operate. The WHO estimates that outdoor air pollution causes 7 million premature deaths worldwide, with nearly half of these deaths occurring in Asia alone.

The Future is Renewable Energy

Overall, people around the globe are embracing renewables more each year.They are likely to become the most dominant form of energy by the middle of this century. If you’re still not convinced of the benefits renewables offer over fossil fuels, consider these reasons, and feel free to share them with anyone else who may need convincing.

by Hanna DuBuque