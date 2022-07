Wind power generation grows in Brazil

Wind energy is already the second largest source of power generation in Brazil and its importance grows year after year.

Data from the Global Wind Energy Council place the country as the sixth largest producer of wind energy in the world, with a jump in installed capacity from 1 gigawatt of power in 2011 to 21 gigawatts in January 2022. The figure already represents 11% of the national energy matrix, according to the Federal Government, and tends to increase: only the wind turbines of the wind farms under construction should add another 5.5 gigawatts to this account, with 2.95 gigawatts to be delivered this year.

Aware of the growing importance of the use of energy from renewable sources, several companies are already beginning to prioritize investments in this sector and adopt a clean energy matrix in their operations. An example is the Moura Group, which today has around 90% of the energy used in its operations from renewable sources. To achieve the result, the Pernambuco battery and accumulator company signed a partnership with Casa dos Ventos to supply its operations with renewable energy from the Rio do Vento Wind Complex, located in Rio Grande do Norte. “Looking at the current scenario and the future of the country, it is clear that we need to diversify the energy matrix to meet the growing demand. We cannot, however, give up the great differential that we have in relation to other countries, to produce green energy, from renewable sources, with respect for the environment. For this reason, wind energy is one of our big bets”, says Flávio Bruno, Director of Metals and Sustainability of the Moura Group.

The executive highlights that the initiative is part of a larger project, which aims to neutralize carbon emissions in operations. “Today, through this project, it is guaranteed that the operations of the manufacturing units stop emitting nearly 8 thousand tons of CO2 annually,” he highlights. “In addition, compared to 2015, when the zero carbon commitment was made, emissions have already been reduced by more than 30%,” he adds.

Rarely has an expression been so happy to describe something like the incentive to take advantage of wind energy generated by the publication of decree 10,946, published by the Federal Government in January of this year. The regulation, which comes into force in July, defines the technical criteria for the creation of offshore wind farms. That is, in the sea. A space that is the focus of the most significant advances in clean energy generation worldwide, but not yet explored in Brazil, according to the Brazilian Wind Energy Association (ABEEólica). Data from the entity indicate that the first tenders for the construction of these parks should take place as of 2023, and the projection is that, once in operation, they will add another 700 Gigawatts to the installed capacity of the country.