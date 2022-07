House Passes Appropriations Bills That Will Advance American Clean Energy

ACP CEO Heather Zichal issued the following statement after the House passed H.R. 8294 (Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act of 2023):

“The FY2023 Appropriations package that passed out of the House today will go a long way toward further developing the clean energy industry. The bills provide the necessary funding and resources to our federal agencies so they can meet the growing demand for clean energy projects. Additionally, these bills will encourage clean energy investment, build new energy infrastructure, create American jobs, and spur innovation in wind, solar, and energy storage technologies. The American Clean Power Association commends the Members of Congress for their efforts.”