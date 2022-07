Nordex receives order for 456 MW of wind power from Brazil

80 N163/5.X wind turbines for the “Feijão” wind farm. A joint venture between Macquarie Asset Management’s Green Investment Group and Hydro Rein has placed an order with Nordex Group for the supply and installation of 80 N163/5.X wind turbines for the “Feijão” wind farm in Brazil. The order also includes a Premium Service for the turbines that covers a period of 20 years.

The 456 MW wind farm will be built in the states of Piauí and Pernambuco, in northeastern Brazil. The Nordex Group will supply and install the 80 N163 turbines from autumn 2023 on concrete towers with a hub height of 120 meters. The wind farm will start operating in the spring of 2024.

The wind farm is part of the renewable energy project known as “Feijão”, a combined wind and solar power project by Green Investment Group and Hydro Rein with a total capacity of 586 MW. The joint venture will supply the clean energy produced to Hydro’s Alunorte aluminum refinery and Hydro’s Paragominas bauxite mine on the basis of a long-term power purchase agreement.

Patxi Landa, CSO of Nordex Group: “We are pleased to be able to support Green Investment Group and Hydro Rein with our 5 MW turbine technology in the expansion of renewable energies in Brazil and thus help accelerate the decarbonization of Hydro production facilities. .”

Green Investment Group (GIG) is a specialist green investor within Macquarie Asset Management and a world leader in the development of companies, assets and technologies that aim to accelerate the global transition to net zero. Initially launched by the UK government in 2012 as the Green Investment Bank, it was the first institution of its kind in the world. Acquired by Macquarie in 2017, GIG has grown to become one of the world’s largest green investors with a development portfolio of more than 30 GW in more than 25 markets, spanning established renewables and emerging green technologies.

Macquarie Asset Management is a global asset manager that aims to make a positive impact for everyone. Trusted by institutions, pension funds, governments and individuals to manage over $A735.5 billion/EUR459.0/GBP394.6/USD531.7 in assets globally. Macquarie Asset Management is part of the Macquarie Group, a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management, finance, banking, advisory and risk solutions and debt, equity and commodity capital.

Hydro Rein was established in 2021 as part of Hydro’s strategy to grow in renewable energy. The company aspires to become the preferred provider of renewable energy and other energy solutions for industrial customers.

Hydro Rein has a significant portfolio of wind and solar projects in Brazil and the Nordic countries for long-term power supply to Hydro and other industrial buyers. Hydro Rein is also developing a range of energy solutions to help industries with the management and optimization of their energy consumption and behind-the-meter storage.

The Group has installed more than 39 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and generated revenue of €5.4 billion in 2021. The company currently employs a staff of approx. 8,600. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailored to the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.