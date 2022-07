Vattenfall wins Contracts for Difference for Norfolk Boreas Offshore Wind farm

Vattenfall has today been awarded contracts for the Norfolk Boreas Offshore Windfarm, the first phase of Vattenfall’s Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone and one of the world’s largest offshore wind zones.

In this first phase, Norfolk Boreas will secure renewable electricity, equivalent to meet the needs of around 1.5 million homes in the UK.



Helene Biström, Head of Business Area Wind at Vattenfall, said:

“Saving over two million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, the Contracts for Difference (CfD) award is the first step to make Vattenfall’s Norfolk Zone, one of the largest offshore wind zones in the world, happen. This is fully in line with Vattenfall’s goal to enable fossil-free living within one generation.”



The CfD scheme is the UK’s main policy mechanism for supporting low-carbon electricity generation, providing successful CfD bidders with a contract for a 15-year fixed revenue stream.

Windfarms in the Norfolk Zone are designed to deliver low cost, renewable electricity to homes and businesses across the UK, using innovative offshore wind technology and world-leading design including a coordinated grid connection.

With construction planned to begin next year, Norfolk Boreas is the first phase of Vattenfall’s Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone, coming ahead of the Norfolk Vanguard Offshore Windfarm. Once complete, the Norfolk Zone will produce enough renewable electricity to power more than four million homes and will be one of the largest offshore wind zones in the world. The projects are still subject to final investment decisions by Vattenfall’s Board of Directors.

Phase 1 of the Norfolk Zone – Norfolk Boreas Offshore Wind Farm fast facts: