Siemens Gamesa signs first contract with Turkish energy investor Kinesis Enerji in Spain for a 50 MW wind farm

The wind farm, scheduled to be commissioned in the first half of 2024, will be equipped with ten SG 5.0-145 turbines

The contract also includes the maintenance of the turbines for a period of 25 years

The wind farm will provide enough electricity to power 40,000 households and avoid the emission of 132,000 tonnes of CO2 a year

Siemens Gamesa has signed its first contract with Turkish energy investor Kinesis Enerji in Spain for the 50 MW wind farm in the north of Spain. The wind farm will be equipped with ten SG 5.0-145 turbines and is expected to be commissioned in the first half of 2024. The contract also includes the maintenance of the turbines for a period of 25 years.

The energy that this wind farm will produce will provide enough electricity to power 40,000 households and help to avoid the emission of 132,000 tons of CO2 a year, the equivalent of the emissions of close to 80,000 vehicles. To achieve this CO2 saving, 5.7 million trees would need to be planted.



The agreement helps Siemens Gamesa to consolidate its leadership in Spain, where it currently has around 15 GW installed, 53% of the wind energy in the country and which, according to the latest available data from the Spanish Wind Energy Association (AEE), reached 28.1 GW in 2021.



“It is great news we have signed this contract with Kinesis Enerji, the first in Spain and the second globally, as I believe this will strengthen our relationship and trigger many more agreements in the future. The wind farm adds new capacity for Siemens Gamesa in Spain, where we have signed four different contracts in the last quarter totaling more than 200 MW. Once installed, this will add to the 15 GW we already have in Spain, and help consolidate our leadership in the country,” said Javier Fernández-Combarro, managing director of Siemens Gamesa in Spain.



“We are happy that we achieved another important milestone and took a big step towards the realization of our first project in Spain, which we acquired in 2019 and was brought to ready-to-build status successfully. This project is not only an investment for our company, but also it will be an asset to help the Spanish households benefit from clean energy at affordable prices while reducing dependency on imported fossil fuels, a hot crucial topic that needs to be addressed efficiently and promptly due to the rising concerns over the global energy markets. The agreement marks our second cooperation with Siemens Gamesa following the first fruitful one we made for our previous investment in Turkey. Siemens Gamesa has been a reliable partner of us for many years and this cooperation will also serve to improve our strong relationship” said Hasan Inaloglu, the Chairman and the CEO of Kinesis Enerji.



The construction of the wind farm will also boost the activity of Siemens Gamesa’s plants in Spain, as the 10 nacelles for the wind farm will be assembled at the Ágreda (Soria) plant, the gearboxes will be produced at the factories in Asteasu (Guipúzcoa), Lerma (Burgos) and the city of Burgos, and the electrical components will be produced at the factories in Reinosa (Cantabria), San Fernando de Henares (Madrid) and Benisanó (Valencia).



This new project will also increase the activity of Siemens Gamesa’s Spanish suppliers, which will be involved in the production of various components. In 2021, Siemens Gamesa’s purchases from Spanish companies amounted to €1,115 million.



Spain offers one of the highest rates of expected renewable energy growth. The goal set by the government for 2030 is to achieve 42% of final energy use from renewables, compared to 20% in 2020, with the stake of renewable energy in the electricity mix rising to 74%, and to 100% by 2050. New renewable energy auctions in Spain are among the measures planned to help meet this growth in renewables with an estimated allocation of 20 GW by 2025, half of which will be in wind energy.

*This order was signed in Q3 (April-June) of fiscal year 2022