Nordex Group was awarded 58 MW of wind power in Poland

At the end of June, the Nordex Group received an order from Poland: The Nordex Group will supply and install 15 N131/3900 wind turbines for the 58.5 MW “Mierzyn” wind farm for the subsidiary of the Polish power company TAURON Polska Energia – Tauron Zielona Energy. The order also includes the servicing of the turbines for a period of three years.

The wind farm is being built in northwestern Poland. The N131/3900 turbines will be installed by the Nordex Group from autumn 2023 on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 134 meters. Commissioning is scheduled for the summer of 2024.

The “Mierzyn” project is the first order received by the Nordex Group from TAURON Polska Energia. To date, this power company has nine wind farms with a total capacity of more than 380 MW, 34 hydroelectric plants with a capacity of 132 MW and three photovoltaic energy installations with a capacity of 19 MW on the grid in Poland. TAURON plans to increase its installed capacity in renewables to 1.6 GW by 2025.

With a capacity of just under 60 MW, “Mierzyn” is TAURON’s second largest wind project to date. It is part of the “Green Turn” project, which has been launched with the aim of converting existing sources of electricity production, based mainly on fossil fuels, into emission-free solutions.

