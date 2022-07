Enercon visitor center newly opened

On Sunday (3 July), ENERCON’s visitor center at the Energy and experience Center (EEZ) in Aurich was reopened with a joint open-door day. Many interested visitors from the region took the opportunity to take a look at ENERCON’s new permanent exhibition on a tour of the facility. The EEZ is operated by the city of Aurich. ENERCON is one of the main tenants and apart from the visitor center maintains training workshops in the building and uses the facility for conferences. The EEZ had been closed during the past two years due to the pandemic.

“We are pleased that we are now able to present ourselves to the public again with a new concept,” says ENERCON Head of Marketing, Helge Kusch. “The visitor center is an important building block for our external representation at the company headquarters. It is now open to our Sales department once again for meetings with customers and business partners, and also for visits to all external interested parties.” Admission is free of charge.

During the forced break, the exhibition area had been extensively modernized. As at an ENERCON trade fair stand, the showroom now shows the models of the current wind energy converter types. On touch displays, visitors can find out more about ENERCON wind energy converter technology and, for example, take a virtual tour of a WEC company. In addition, original exhibits – for example the machine house of an E-115 – can be viewed outside.

The new showroom concept also includes integrating it into ENERCON’s trade fair concept, as Helge Kusch explains: “We will update the content shown at each trade fair in future. The new products we present at trade fairs will always be shown in parallel in the visitor center.”