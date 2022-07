Vestas partners with PEC Energia for 86 MW of wind power in Brazil

PEC Energia, an Engeform Energia Renovável company, has signed an agreement with Vestas to supply wind turbines to the Serra das Vacas wind farm in the state of Pernambuco, Brazil.

The project will feature 19 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines that Vestas will supply and install. Upon completion, Vestas will also deliver a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. This agreement will optimize energy production while providing long-term business certainty.

With this project, Vestas exceeds the milestone of 7 GW of order intake in Brazil for 4 MW platform wind turbines since 2018, consolidating itself as the best-selling wind turbine platform of all time in Brazil. Since the platform was introduced in 2010, Vestas has installed more than 57 GW of 4 MW platform wind turbines worldwide.

“We are satisfied with this first collaboration with PEC Energia. We are confident that the proven track record of our 4 MW platform combined with the long-term service agreement will provide the certainty they need to drive their customers’ business across a wide range of industries with reliable, profitable and sustainable energy,” he says. Eduardo Ricotta, president of Vestas Latin America.

“This association confirms our commitment to the generation of renewable energy in Brazil. We also developed a portfolio of 11 GW of wind farms and, thanks to this agreement with Vestas, we hope to build and operate our best projects to provide our corporate clients with the most competitive source of energy in Brazil”, explains Gilberto Feldman, president and shareholder. of Engeform Renewable Energy.

The wind turbines will be produced locally under the FINAME rules of the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES), creating jobs and expanding Brazil’s wind power industry and supporting the government’s initiative to promote renewable energy and a more sustainable energy mix.

The delivery and commissioning of wind turbines is scheduled for 2024.