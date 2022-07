Vestas sells Delta wind project in the USA

Vestas has sold the 183 MW Delta wind project to The AES Corporation, a global energy company. The project is developed by Steelhead Americas, Vestas’ North American development arm, and marks a key milestone in Vestas’ efforts to expand its presence in renewable energy development and unlock new US markets to propel a sustainable future.

The Delta project, located in Mississippi, US, is the state’s first wind project and demonstrates Vestas’ role in opening new wind markets across the US. This project is expected to have one of the highest tip heights in North America, therefore accessing stronger wind speeds at higher altitudes and bringing Mississippi an untapped opportunity. Leveraging Vestas’ industry expertise, Steelhead Americas developed the project from the ground up and led all development efforts including permitting, land acquisition, and construction design to deliver the customer a project that is ready for construction and installation.

“We are excited to develop the first wind project in Mississippi and look forward to bringing more wind energy to the region,” said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Development for Vestas North America. “As a full-suite renewables developer, we are proud to bring projects from concept to construction. By adding development to our industry-leading technology and operations portfolio, we’ve deployed our industry expertise across a wider range of the renewable value chain”.

The Delta project further supports Vestas’ project development capabilities and further establishes our newest business unit that progresses sustainable energy deployment. Through its development activities, Vestas aims to enable future growth of renewable energy assets in North America with over 3 GW of renewable energy projects in the pipeline. Through development and co-development efforts, Steelhead Americas has supported Vestas in securing over 3,350 MW of North American turbine orders since its formation in 2016.

By developing new renewable energy assets, Vestas continues to accelerate the clean energy transition as well as bring meaningful benefits to local communities, through job creation and economic development. It is expected to pay over $60 million in tax payments throughout the life of the project and create multiple long-term jobs, with more jobs being positively impacted across the supply chain.