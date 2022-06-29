Ecoener will supply the island of La Gomera with wind power

The facilities have 12 MW of power and represent an investment of 17 million euros. The new wind farms will start operating this year and will turn La Gomera into a 100% sustainable island. The project reinforces Ecoener’s leadership in renewable energy production in the Canary Islands.

Ecoener, the Galician multinational renewable energy company, will supply the entire island of La Gomera with 100% sustainable energy thanks to five new wind farms that are under construction.

The facilities, which will have a total capacity of 12 MW and an investment of close to 17 million euros, reinforce Ecoener’s position as a leader in renewable energies in the Canary Islands, where the company has been present for 20 years.

The president of Ecoener, Luis de Valdivia, underlined “the importance of the Canary Islands in the company’s asset portfolio” and pointed out that “it is a source of pride for our company to be able to contribute to the 100% Sustainable La Gomera project, promoted by the Cabildo and the Canary Islands government.

Ecoener already has 81 MW in production in the Canary Islands and plans to install another 47 MW in the coming months -including the 12 MW in La Gomera-, to reach a total of 128 MW by the end of the year.

Since 2020, the group’s investments in the Canary Islands amount to 85 million euros. In 2022 alone, the planned investments in all the Canarian facilities stand at 38.7 million euros.

The new wind farms in La Gomera have the capacity to supply almost 11,000 homes with renewable energy, exceeding current demand

of the island, and will prevent the emission of more than 23,000 tons of Co2 into the atmosphere, a significant contribution to the total decarbonisation of the Canary Islands planned for 2040.

Located in the municipality of San Sebastián de la Gomera, they will come into operation throughout 2022 and will have the latest innovations in aspects that encompass both the improvement of energy efficiency and the protection of the environment. In addition, the wind farms will be equipped with Enercon E-82 E4 wind turbines and assembly is expected to begin after the foundations are completed.

The presentation of the works, held in San Sebastián de La Gomera, was attended by the President of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, together with the Minister for Ecological Transition, the Fight against Climate Change and Territorial Planning, José Antonio Valbuena; the president of the Cabildo de La Gomera, Casimiro Curbelo, and the mayor of San Sebastián de La Gomera, Adasat Reyes, among other authorities and representatives of business and social organizations on the island.

Ecoener in the world

Ecoener carries out activities in 10 countries in Europe, America and Africa. In America, the Galician multinational renewable energy group is developing projects in the Dominican Republic, Colombia or Panama, among other countries, following the business plan envisaged by the company.

Currently, its portfolio of assets in Spain is made up of 7 hydroelectric plants, 13 photovoltaic plants and 9 wind farms. The company plans to invest more than 212 million euros throughout 2022 -51.8 million in 2021-, of which 70.7 million correspond to projects with a date of entry into commercial operation throughout the year 2023.

Ecoener will supply the entire island of La Gomera

More about Ecoener

Ecoener is the result of a business project initiated more than 30 years ago by Luis de Valdivia, president and founder, with the aim of promoting and developing renewable energies in Spain and in other countries around the world.

Ecoener reached revenues of 39.9 million in 2021, 20% more than the previous year. The adjusted Ebitda in 2021 reaches €22.5 million, compared to €17.9 million in 2020 and has a workforce of more than 100 people.

Ecoener has been listed on the Continuous Stock Market since May 4, 2021. The IPO entailed the support of important Spanish and international investment groups for the company’s growth strategy and management.