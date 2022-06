White House Announcement of Federal-State Offshore Wind Partnership

In response to the Biden-Harris Administration’s announcement of a new Federal-State Offshore Wind partnership, Heather Zichal, CEO of the American Clean Power Association, released the following statement:

“This new partnership will help propel the growing offshore wind industry in the United States by helping to create good-paying American jobs, expanding access to clean and affordable energy to more homes and creating predictability for the industry. The development of offshore wind is critical to meeting our nation’s climate targets and building our clean energy economy, and we support the administration’s initiative to bring important stakeholders to the table to invest in the infrastructure and domestic supply chain the industry needs. Clear and predictable permitting for offshore wind is essential to recognizing its potential and there is still work to do. We look forward to working with the administration as this partnership continues its important work to support this critical industry and our clean energy transition.”