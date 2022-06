Surge in Europe’s demand for wind power

In the wake of Russia’s war on Ukraine, wind power expansion is not just about the climate, but also to secure Europe’s energy supply. Helene Biström, Head of Vattenfall’s Wind operations explains how Vattenfall will contribute when Europe’s need of renewables surges in this new episode of Vattenfall Studio.

See and hear Helene Biström, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Wind about the exploding demand for more renewables in Europe. What does this mean for Vattenfall? The countries along the North Sea coast want 150 GW offshore wind in their waters. Eva Philipp, Head of Environment for Business Area Wind, participates from Lillgrund wind farm in Sweden and we ask her about how this expansion can be done in a way that doesn’t harm life in the sea.

Program host Adiam Iyassu normally works as a Compliance Officer at Vattenfall in Solna, Sweden.