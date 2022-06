Nordex receives an order for 63 MW of wind power from OX2 in Poland

The Swedish wind farm developer OX2 has placed an order with the Nordex Group for the supply of eleven N149/5.X wind turbines for the “Wysoka” wind farm in Poland. The order also includes a Premium Service for the turbines that covers a period of 30 years.

The 63 MW “Wysoka” wind farm will be built about 125 kilometers southeast of Koszalin, in northwestern Poland. The Nordex Group will supply the N149/5.X turbines in tubular steel towers with hub heights of 125 meters.

Installation of the turbines is due to start in mid-2023 with commissioning to follow in 2024. OX2 will take over the technical and operational management of the wind farm for the owner, the Ingka Group.

“Wysoka” is Poland’s first order for N149/5.X turbines. With a nominal capacity of 5.7 MW, they are the most powerful wind turbines that have been used in Poland to date.

The Group has installed more than 39 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and generated revenue of €5.4 billion in 2021. The company currently employs a staff of approx. 8,600. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailored to the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.