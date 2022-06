Environmental Impact of Wind Power

Helene Biström, Senior Vice President, Vattenfall Business Area Wind notes: “Wind power is important to reach our climate targets in Europe”.

Accelerated renewables growth is key to achieving a sustainable energy system and unlocking the climate benefits of widespread electrification of society. Wind power is one of the most important energy sources for driving decarbonization through producing energy with no direct CO 2 emissions.

In the next 10 to 15 years, wind power is one of the most sustainable and economic ways to add enough capacity and is therefore essential to reach our climate targets. All other alternatives take longer time and are also more expensive.

Like all power sources, wind power does however have other environmental challenges along its value chain.

In the webinar we examine the role of wind power in the energy transition, it’s impact on biodiversity and in the supply chain and the Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for Vattenfall’s wind power, which quantifies the environmental impact per kWh throughout the lifecycle of the electricity.

The webinar ends with a Q&A session where the audience was invited to ask questions.

Take a look and get a deeper insight into the world of wind in the webinar!

Speakers

Helene Biström, Senior Vice President, Vattenfall Business Area Wind

Helle Herk-Hansen, Vice President Environment Vattenfall Group

Eva Philipp, Head of Environment & Sustainability Unit, Vattenfall Business Area Wind

Jesper Kyed Larsen, Head of BioScience Team, Vattenfall Business Area Wind

By Silja-Elena Morgner