RWE wins long term service & maintenance agreement at Greater Gabbard

Following a recent competitive tender process RWE Renewables has been successful in winning the wind turbine service & maintenance agreement at the 140 turbine, 504MW Greater Gabbard Offshore Wind Farm. The 10 year agreement will commence in early 2023, taking the project through to planned end of life.

Greater Gabbard Offshore Wind Farm is a joint venture between RWE Renewables (50%) and SSE Renewables (50%) and has been in operation since 2012, generating enough low-carbon renewable energy each year to power the equivalent of over 400,000 UK homes. The tender process was conducted by Greater Gabbard Offshore Winds Limited (GGOWL) on behalf of both shareholders to ensure a fair and transparent process.

RWE is well positioned to offer a high-quality service and maintenance to Greater Gabbard and will work very closely with SSE, who will remain the operator on the site.

RWE is a key player in the offshore wind market in the UK, with over 1.3GW (pro rata) of operational capacity with a further 6.2GW of offshore capacity under construction or development. Thomas Michel, Director of Offshore Wind Operations at RWE Renewables comments on the new contract, ‘Being selected as service & maintenance provider for Greater Gabbard is testimony to the company’s expertise and experience. This demonstrates RWE as a clear leader in the industry and presents us with a great opportunity to drive performance improvements and synergies across the fleet. We look forward to working with our partner SSE to ensure the site remains successful for the future.’