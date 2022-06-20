EDPR celebrates Global Wind Day by raising awareness on the importance of this renewable wind energy source

Seeking to protect the environment and work towards a more sustainable world, this year EDPR has extended the celebrations of Global Wind Day to one week with various events in the markets in which it operates.

June 15 is Global Wind Day, a celebration that was started in 2007 by the European Wind Energy Association to highlight the value of this important source of renewable energy and make society aware that a more sustainable world is possible.



This year EDPR organized open days at some of its wind farms, inviting residents from nearby towns to enjoy a fun and educational day in some of the countries in which the company is present: Spain, Poland, Greece, France and the U.S.



The residents of local communities, particularly childrn, have had the chance to see first-hand the relevance and benefits of wind energy, while enjoying different activities:



Spain

On the morning of June 16, EDPR organized in Spain an open day at the Piedrahita – El Castillo wind complex, in association with its local partner, Grupo Térvalis. Over one hundred schoolchildren from the nearby towns of Monreal del Campo, Oliete, Alacón and Muniesa attended along with their teachers. The day included several activities designed to show the benefits of wind energy and its relevance for the environment, the wellbeing of the population and the sustainability of the planet. Among them, a puppet show, sports activities like badminton or trampoline jumping and a drawing competition.

Greece

In Greece, the Livadi wind farm located in Malesina was the location chosen. Over 60 schoolchildren, NTUA university students and representatives from the Ministry of the Environment and Energy attended to mark the date. The open day, organized by EDPR in partnership with the Hellenic Scientific Association of Wind Energy (ELETAEN), included fun and interactive activities related to wind, such as the creation of paper windmills, flying kites and parachute games. In addition, company engineers offered attendees the chance to get to know interesting facts about the wind industry and the workings of a wind turbine.

Poland

EDPR in Poland celebrated a new edition of the EDPR Wind Cup football tournament, as it had already done in the last edition of 2019. The event took place in the schoolyard of a school in I??a, involving children from 9 schools in the region. Participants received commemorative medals, diplomas and prizes. Representatives from EDPR and the Mayor of I??a inaugurated the tournament and took part in the event. In addition to the soccer tournament, there were many other activities: entertainment, soccer shows provided by the “Soccer Academy of I??ecka” and a freestyle soccer trick show.

France

A group of employees in EDPR France were responsible for giving talks on wind and wind power in France, using presentations, games and quizzes in various schools on the days leading up to Global Wind Day. On June 15, two open day events were held in the wind farms of Boqueho-Plouagat and Vaudrimesnil involving residents of nearly communities.

United States

On the other side of the Atlantic, EDPR North America celebrated its leading position in wind energy in northwest Indiana with a meal prepared by local chefs, family fun events, live music and gifts for all. An event that served to further strengthen the ongoing relationship of the company with the local communities that have supported these clean energy projects, where business success goes hand in hand with meeting the needs and wellbeing of society.









In short, through these initiatives, EDPR reinforces its relationship and commitment to the local communities in the regions in which it operates, while also promoting the importance of wind and renewable energies in an effort to reduce the environmental footprint and achieve a positive impact for the planet.