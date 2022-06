ACP Statement on BOEM Advancing Environmental Review of New Jersey’s First Offshore Wind Farm

The American Clean Power Association’s Josh Kaplowitz, VP of Offshore Wind, released the following statement today after the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) published its Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Ocean Wind 1 Offshore Wind Farm, New Jersey:

“ACP applauds BOEM for advancing U.S. offshore wind with the publication of its Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Ocean Wind 1 project, the first released under the Biden Administration. Moving forward with a timely review for this project – and others like it in the pipeline – unlocks the enormous untapped potential for U.S. offshore wind to meet our nation’s clean energy and emission reduction goals.

“Offshore wind farms are some of the most carefully scrutinized infrastructure projects in the country, not just in terms of environmental and socio-economic effects, but also in terms of the substantial climate and jobs benefits that their construction and operation bring. Projects like Ocean Wind are critical to deliver the clean energy customers and businesses want. The 1,100 MW New Jersey project, jointly developed by Ørsted and Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG), would power over 500,000 homes per year.

“Harnessing America’s offshore wind resources creates an entirely new domestic source of energy, much-needed American jobs, new supply chain and manufacturing opportunities – all while delivering reliable, clean energy to more Americans. We thank BOEM for their continued focus on growing offshore wind in the United States and the numerous economic and environmental benefits it will bring to our nation.”