EDPR and Vestas boost youth employment in rural areas of Spain

The renewable energy multinational corporations have celebrated the closure of the II Edition of Keep it Local, the program that has already offered more than half a hundred scholarships to youngsters living in rural areas.

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR), the world’s fourth largest wind energy producer, and Vestas, a leading company in the manufacture, sale, installation and maintenance of wind turbines, have successfully closed the II Edition of ‘Keep it Local’, through which both companies awarded scholarships to young people living in rural areas of Spain. This opportunity allowed participants to take the Wind Farm Operation and Maintenance Technician course offered by the Spanish Wind Energy Association (AEE), free of charge.

The initiative, which aims to promote training and employment generation for young people to tackle rural depopulation in Spain, has offered more than half a hundred scholarships in its first two editions.

The closing event of this II Edition was attended by executives from both companies and the AEE: Rocío Sicre, General Director EDP Renewables Spain; Íñigo Echevarría, VP Service for Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa of Vestas; and Juan Virgilio Márquez, CEO of the Spanish Wind Energy Association (AEE). They discussed the challenges of rural depopulation, the procurement needs of the wind energy sector, and the objectives achieved in this year’s edition.

The applications for the II Edition of ‘Keep it Local’ have mainly focused on Andalusia, Castilla La Mancha, Asturias, Castilla y León, Valencia, The Basque Country and Galicia. Among them, 30 people were selected to take the course free of charge thanks to the funding of EDPR and Vestas.