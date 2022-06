ACP Praises FERC Announcement of Interconnection Proposed Rule

Today, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) announced a proposed rule that, if finalized, could help to accelerate the interconnection process – a critical problem in rapidly deploying clean energy today.?The proposed rule would allow projects that are ready to progress through the queue to advance, and would provide much-needed clarity on the timing and costs of interconnection. American Clean Power Association’s CEO Heather Zichal praised FERC’s announcement:

“Interconnection queues are one of today’s biggest challenges to building a clean energy economy, and ACP is pleased to see FERC propose a rule to address these pressing issues. More than 1.4 terawatts of clean energy are waiting to connect to the grid, and delays and late-stage cost increases routinely stall projects.?

“ACP believes that FERC’s proposed rule represents an important step in bringing certainty to the timing and cost of interconnection, so that projects can quickly and reliably connect to the grid and deliver affordable, clean energy to customers.?ACP and its members look forward to working with FERC to finalize this rule.”