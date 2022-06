Exus to Manage 244MW Vitol Wind Farms in Pennsylvania

Exus Management Partners (Exus), a leading expert in powering sustainable investments through operational excellence, is partnering with commodities trader Vitol to manage three wind farms, totalling 244.4 MW, in the state of Pennsylvania. Vitol has agreed to acquire the portfolio from a BlackRock managed fund, with the transaction expected to close later this quarter.



Exus will deliver full construction, energy, and asset management across the portfolio, applying latest wind technology to increase annual energy production and extend asset life. Exus has a unique and detailed knowledge of the projects having been involved in their original development and construction.



Vitol’s agreement with Exus brings their partnership to almost 500MW of combined wind assets in the US, following the 240MW Big Sky Wind farm repowering and management deal in Illinois, which commenced in 2021.



Dhaval Bhalodia, Partner and Head of Asset Management North America at Exus, said, “Our ethos is to always deliver highest-grade work on or before deadline, and above expectation, and we are delighted to see our partnership with Vitol continue to mature within that framework. It’s an exciting time within the industry, and we look forward to continuing to offer our support to Vitol, a significant player in the ambitious and energetic drive towards a cleaner future.”



Andrew de Pass, Head of Renewables at Vitol Inc., commented, “Collaborating with Exus in the field of renewable asset management is a significant opportunity for both businesses. After successfully working together on our Big Sky project, we value the experience, expertise and added value they are able to deliver across our renewables portfolio.”

Exus is an independent investment and asset management firm focused on the renewable energy sector. The company works on behalf of an increasing variety of institutional and private investors to source opportunities, acquire assets and undertake fully integrated technical and commercial management of renewable energy portfolios worldwide.



Exus draws on its wide-ranging expertise to help its investors optimise technical performance, reduce financial risks, and ensure long-term revenue certainty.



Exus has a growing global presence, with offices in Spain, Portugal, USA, France, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Mexico, and Brazil. It currently manages an operational portfolio exceeding 9GW.