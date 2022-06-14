Champion Kitesurfer and Global Wind Energy Council Ambassador lands in Egypt to support wind power ahead of COP27

Professional kitesurfer and Global Wind Industry Ambassador Lewis Crathern is visiting Egypt ahead of this year’s COP27 to raise awareness of the potential for wind energy in the country, across the MENA region and for the world.

Crathern will be visiting some of Egypt’s most prominent wind energy areas in the Gulf of Suez, and engaging with local communities benefiting from wind energy along the way. Lewis will be joined on his trip by British Ambassador to Egypt Gareth Bayley and Lekela Power’s Egypt Manager Faissal Eissa. The trio will visit Lekela’s newly opened West Bakr Wind Farm to engage with the local team on how wind energy is transforming the area’s economy.

Lewis Crathern will also visit a local school in the El Gouna area to teach young students about the power of wind energy through his kitesurfing demonstration. Already this year he’s taken his school sessions to South Africa, where he did a similar presentation with young students there to teach them about the power of the wind.

Lewis, Ambassador Bayley and Lekela’s Faisal Eissa will also be enjoying Egypt’s world-class wind resource while kitesurfing on the water during the trip.

“This year’s COP is an important moment for the energy transition in Egypt, Africa and the world, and wind energy has a big role to play.” Lewis Crathern, Kitesurfer and GWEC Wind Ambassador

Lewis Crathern, Kitesurfer and GWEC Wind Ambassador, said: “It is an honour to be in Egypt ahead of COP27 combining my passion for kitesurfing with my passion for the environment. The opportunity to discuss wind energy with communities already seeing the positive effects renewable energy can have in this area is exciting for me as a long-term supporter of the potential for wind.”

“Everyone from school pupils, to locals employed in the wind sector, right through to the British Ambassador to Egypt is excited by the potential for Egypt, and the wider region. This year’s COP is an important moment for the energy transition in Egypt, Africa and the world, and wind energy has a big role to play.”

Gareth Bayley, British Ambassador to Egypt, said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Lewis Crathern to Egypt as he learns about the positive impact investment in green energy is having on the area. Our trip to West Bakr wind farm highlights the impressive work being done ahead of COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh to help Egypt reach its renewable energy targets. I am proud to see UK investment helping Egypt transition to clean energy for a sustainable future, and delighted to see groups like the Global Wind Energy Council supporting efforts to grow these projects across the region. This is the sort of global action we need to deliver on the promises made at COP26 in Glasgow.”

??EL Gouna, one of Orascom Development’s fully integrated towns, the most prominent destination nestled on the Red Sea, an area of 36.9 million square metres. El Gouna is a sustainable town in every sense of the word, encompassing 4000 delivered residential units, 18 hotels, schools, International hospital, 2 marinas, world class golf courses, and an array of services. With a population of more than 20,000 residents, the town is keen on adopting a number of sustainability initiatives such as a solar power plant with a capacity of 7 MW, full solid waste management system, a “preserving the Mangrove” initiative involving the planting of 2,000 Mangrove trees as a first phase under the supervision of the Ministry of Environment, using energy saving construction materials and methods, 100% reliance on recycled water for irrigation, among others.