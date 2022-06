Sweden: Nysäter wind farm connects to grid

The Nysäter wind farm, around 400 kilometres north of Stockholm, is now an essential pillar of Sweden’s green energy supply: in the presence of high-ranking representatives from business and politics, it will be inaugurated this afternoon. The 114 turbines have a capacity of 475 megawatts. This makes Nysäter one of the largest wind farms in Europe, generating enough green electricity to cover the annual needs of more than 300,000 Swedish households and support the green industrial revolution in North Sweden. The wind farm can reduce CO2 emissions in Europe by around one million tonnes annually.

RWE has a 20 percent stake in the project and will fully operate the wind farm, while Energy Infrastructure Partners AG (EIP) holds 80 percent. With this commitment, the company is supporting the Swedish government in its efforts to achieve its ambitious climate protection goals. RWE operates one offshore and 10 onshore wind farms in Sweden. RWE has taken over the operation of further facilities on behalf of third parties. “We are proud to implement one of Europe’s largest onshore green energy projects together with our partners in Nysäter,” says Katja Wünschel, CEO Onshore Wind & Solar Europe & Australia of RWE Renewables. “This is a joint success of all stakeholders, for whose efforts I would like to express my sincere thanks. We have jointly managed one of the largest onshore wind farm projects in Europe.”

RWE intends to further expand its leading role in the renewable energy sector in Sweden. There are currently many more projects in the pipeline, which is why new staff are being sought. “We will strengthen our current team of 100 with additional colleagues,” says Katja Wünschel.

“Sweden is an important growth market for RWE. We are actively supporting the country in achieving its ambitious climate targets and see ourselves as an important partner in the energy transition. We will continue to expand our presence in this strategically important market.”

Katja Wünschel, CEO Onshore Wind and Solar Europe & Australia, RWE Renewables