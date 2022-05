EDP Renewables secures PPAs for a 124 MW wind farm in Brazil

The company has been awarded with two 15-year PPAs to sell the clean energy produced by 93 MW out a total 124 MW capacity of a new wind project.

With these new PPAs, EDPR has now 2.2 GW of capacity secured in South America and an overall secured capacity of 9.8 GW for 2021-25.

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR), the world’s fourth largest renewable energy producer, was awarded with two 15-year Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) at the Brazilian energy A-4 2022 auction to sell the clean energy produced by 93 MW out a total 124 MW capacity of a new wind project.

The wind project is located in the state of Paraíba and is expected to start operations in 2025. With these new PPAs, EDPR has now 2.2 GW of capacity secured in South America and an overall secured capacity of 9.8 GW for 2021-25.

EDPR’s success reinforces its low-risk profile and growth strategy based on the development of competitive projects with long-term visibility, fostering the acceleration of the energy transition and the decarbonization of the economy.