Goldwind Strikes Again in Greek Wind Energy Market

Goldwind, in joint hand with its European holding subsidiary Vensys ( “Goldwind”), is proud to announce another success in the Greek wind energy market.

Following its debut in the market in 2020, the pandemics could not hold back Goldwind and its efforts to further cultivate its business foot-holding in the market. One new order has been received from Intrakat for the project Kastri Evoias. The wind farm is a re-powering project located in the south of Evia Island, Greece, and is intended to harness the most plentiful wind resources in the region.

Re-powering is just taking off in Greece and Goldwind is proud of being part of this important step, in order to support the country’s national renewable energy targets.

Goldwind will provide to the wind farm 2x GW109-2.5MW wind turbines. The two Goldwind wind turbines will replace 10 units of wind turbines of the type NedWind. This project is supporting Goldwind’s mission “Innovating for A Brighter Tomorrow” and it is expected to achieve commercial operation within 2022.

Mr. Julian Waldorf, the country sales manager of Goldwind in charge of Greece confirmed: “This order marks another important step for the company’s activities in Greece and it highlights the trust provided by our customers in our technology and our ability to provide a reliable solution for a sustainable future.”

Mr. Loukas Lazarakis, General Director, Intrakat Energy Unit, said: “We are very pleased to partner with Goldwind on this repowering endeavor of our company for the wind project in Kastri Evoias. It is crucial to maintain the “windy” sites going and to optimize the technology used, ensuring energy efficiency which ultimately will take us closer to Greece’s energy transition. We are looking forward to this partnership and to see the wind park be fully operational again within 2022”.