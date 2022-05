RWE successfully connects Polish wind farm Rozdra?ew to the grid

RWE has fully commenced operation of the Rozdra?ew onshore wind farm with a capacity of 16.8 megawatts (MW). After 14 months of construction, seven turbines have the capacity to generate enough green electricity to meet the needs of more than 27,000 Polish households. Rozdra?ew is already RWE’s 16th wind farm in Poland – the company has an installed capacity of 410 MW in this country.

“I would like to thank the entire team for their great work. It makes me proud to see our green generation portfolio continue to grow, which is another milestone on a way to actively support the country’s energy transformation. With our three wind farms scheduled to be commercially operational this year, we are decisively strengthening our position in the renewable energy sector in Poland,” says Wojciech Borkowski, Head of Construction Cluster Poland at RWE Renewables.

The expansion continues

In the west of Poland, about 100 kilometres from Szczecin in Mieszkowice commune, RWE is building another wind farm: the two wind turbines are expected to generate enough green electricity in about a year to supply the annual needs of another 8,800 Polish households with green electricity. For the 7-megawatt Wierzchlas project, the company has been awarded a 15-year bilateral Contract for Difference (CfD) by the Polish government.

As one of the world’s leading companies in the field of renewable energies, RWE is resolutely pushing ahead with its portfolio expansion in Poland. Next to the Wierzchlas wind farm, which is currently under construction, the Dolice (48 MW) and Lech Nowy Staw III (12 MW) farms are also waiting for their licenses. In addition, the company will start construction of the onshore project ?nin (48 MW) in 2022. Furthermore RWE is diversifying its Polish renewables portfolio by investing in photovoltaic projects. In 2022 and 2023, the company plans to build new solar projects with a capacity of more than 80 MW. RWE in Poland is also active in the offshore area. The company is at an advanced stage of preparation for the construction of the 350 MW F.E.W. Baltic II and is applying for the new concessions on Baltic sea.

“Poland is one of our promising markets in Europe, where we want to realise further onshore and offshore projects. With our latest wind farm, Rozdra?ew in the Greater Poland region, we are already successfully bringing our 16th Polish onshore project online. Our pace of expansion is high: the team has started construction of the Wierzchlas wind farm. In addition, we plan to commission more wind farms and solar parks this year. This continuous expansion of our portfolio underlines the strategic importance Poland has for us.”

Katja Wünschel, CEO Onshore Wind und Solar Europe & Australien, RWE Renewables