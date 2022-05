Vattenfall inaugurates its largest onshore wind farm – Blakliden Fäbodberget

Today, Blakliden Fäbodberget – Vattenfall’s largest onshore wind farm to date with 84 wind turbines – was inaugurated.

Construction of Blakliden Fäbodberget, located in Lycksele and Åsele municipalities, began in 2018 and the wind farm is now in full operation. The farm, which is owned by Vattenfall along with Vestas and AIP Management, has a total output of 353 MW and will deliver fossil-free electricity corresponding to the need of 220,000 homes.

At the inauguration, Vattenfall was represented by Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Wind, Helene Biström and Head of Sustainability, Annika Ramsköld, among others.

-I’m very happy that we have inaugurated Blakliden Fäbodberget, our largest onshore wind farm. We can thus supply fossil-free electricity to an expanding region with an industry on the rise, says Helene Biström.

-It feels great that we have inaugurated the park today. It has been a collaboration with international partners, but also with all the local contractors and suppliers we have had in the project from Åsele and Lycksele municipalities, says Head of Blakliden Fäbodberget, Mattias Persson.

Sweden’s electricity consumption is expected to double by 2045. In northern Sweden, the transformation and electrification of industry and mining is under way, demanding much more electricity. Blakliden Fäbodberget wind farm, providing 1.1 TWh annually, will be an important contribution to this.

Vattenfall currently operates a total of about 1,200 wind turbines in Sweden, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK. They generated a total of about 11.2 TWh electricity combined in 2021, equivalent to electricity need for around 2.2 million homes.

Read more about Blakliden and Fäbodberget here: Blakliden and Fäbodberget wind power projects (in Swedish)l

Facts about Blakliden Fäbodberget