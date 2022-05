Enercon receives order from Ripple Energy for Eight E-92 Wind Turbines

ENERCON announced that they have signed a Turbine Supply Agreement (TSA) with Ripple Energy. Under this agreement, ENERCON will install eight E-92 Wind Energy Converters (WECs) at Kirk Hill, Ayrshire in Scotland, with a total installed capacity of 18.8 MW.

Ripple Energy enables consumers to purchase shares in large scale wind farms. People were given the opportunity to part-own the project to supply them with green, stably-priced electricity via the grid, for the wind farm’s 25 year lifetime. Over 5,600 people and businesses came together to invest in the project.

Owners of the wind farm will be protected from price shocks like those that have impacted the European energy markets recently. Each owner will receive the low cost, stably-priced green power generated by their share of the wind farm. Savings will be applied to their electricity bills each month.

Rick Hatton, Director of Sales and After Sales Western Europe says, “ENERCON have a proud history in Scotland with single turbines and larger wind farms serving local communities for many years now. We are delighted to have signed a TSA to supply the largest consumer owned wind farm in the UK and it’s fantastic to be involved in such an innovative project”.

Sarah Merrick, Founder and CEO of Ripple Energy added, “We’re thrilled to be working with ENERCON on Kirk Hill. The E-92 turbines are a great fit for the project. ENERCON will also maintain the turbines, providing assurance to the wind farm’s thousands of owners”.

Planning permission for Kirk Hill was given in October 2020 following consultation and assessment. The project installation is due to commence later this year with commissioning planned for 2023/2024.