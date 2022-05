Floating wind project successfully completes the offshore mooring installation

RWE is well on track to become a leader in floating wind and to have one gigawatt either in operation or under construction by 2030. To gain experience early and pave the way for commercial-scale floating wind, RWE is participating in multiple high-profile floating demonstration projects like the DemoSATH pilot project with Saitec Offshore Technologies.

Pre-lay of the mooring system completed



In early May, the anchor-handling vessel Maersk Mariner completed the installation of six mooring lines (comprised by hybrid lines of chain and fibre rope) and six drag anchors. The mobilisation and loading of the mooring lines elements and preparation of the vessel was done at Punta Sollana quay, in the port of Bilbao (Spain), where the onshore construction of the floater is currently underway.



DemoSATH mooring, anchoring and quick connect solution is set for the 2MW turbine that will be tested later this year and which will be the first floating turbine connected to the Spanish grid.



For more information, please view the joint press release of Saitec Offshore Technologies and RWE or view the video.

“It is great to see that the DemoSATH project has completed the next step of the offshore works, with the mooring system now in place – an important milestone on our way to the installation and commissioning of the floating turbine later this year. We as RWE see great potential for floating wind farms worldwide – especially to unlock opportunities in countries with deeper coastal waters. With DemoSATH we are gaining experience with an innovative concrete-based platform technology and are broadening our expertise in this growth market further.”

Chris Willow, Head of Floating Wind Development at RWE Renewables