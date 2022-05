OX2 hands over Åndberg wind farm in Sweden

OX2 hands over the Åndberg wind farm in Sweden to the private investment house Ardian. With 53 wind turbines and a total capacity of 286 MW, Åndberg is OX2’s second largest wind farm commissioned in Sweden

In 2018 OX2 acquired and started to develop the Åndberg wind farm in the region of Härjedalen in Sweden. In 2019 the project was sold to Ardian and as part of the agreement OX2 signed a contract to construct the wind farm under an EPC agreement (Engineering, Procurement, Construction).

The wind farm’s annual energy production is 800 GWh, which corresponds to the annual electricity consumption of more than 160,000 households (5,000 kWh/household).

“We are happy to hand over the Åndberg wind farm to Ardian today. I want to extend a special thank you for the efforts made by the extended project team to deliver the wind farm during the pandemic”, says Paul Stormoen, CEO, OX2 AB.

OX2 will remain responsible for the technical and commercial management of the wind farm.

OX2 currently has 1,352 MW of new wind power capacity under construction and a total of 3.2 GW wind farms in technical and commercial management.



Facts about Åndberg wind farm:

Wind turbines: 53 Nordex N149 5.4 MW wind turbines with a total height of about 180 meters

Key subcontractors: Nordex (turbine supplier), NCC (foundation, roads), Lapplands Elnät (Internal Grid), Ellevio (grid connection)

