RWE successfully issues €2 billion green bond in two tranches

RWE has successfully issued a further green bond with a total volume of €2 billion. The bond was issued in two tranches of €1 billion each with maturities in 2026 and 2030. For the first tranche, the yield-to-maturity amounts to 2.2%, based on a coupon of 2.125% p.a. and an issuance price of 99.652%. For the second tranche, the yield-to-maturity amounts to 2.9%, based on a coupon of 2.75% p.a. and an issuance price of 99.287%. The issuance met with strong interest from investors.

In 2021, RWE had already issued two green bonds with a total volume of €1.85 billion. As stated in the RWE Green Bond Framework, wind and solar projects are eligible for green bond funding. This is in line with the United Nations’ Sustainability Goal number 7 to increase the share of renewable energies in the worldwide electricity mix.

With its strategy ‘Growing Green’, RWE is massively stepping up the pace and is investing €50 billion gross in its core business by 2030. The company is thus expanding its portfolio to 50 gigawatts in the attractive markets of Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific Region.