Texas energy experts headline panel on renewable energy in Lone Star State at CLEANPOWER 2022

The American Clean Power Association announced a Texas-specific panel that will be featured at CLEANPOWER 2022, the nation’s preeminent renewable energy conference. CLEANPOWER will again bring together the industry’s thought leaders and decision makers to discuss and showcase the most important issues facing the energy industry today. With a focus on “Building the Clean Energy Economy,” the conference will take place at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas from May 16–18.

PANEL: Texas-sized opportunities and challenges for renewables in the Lone Star State

Texas has long been a leader in wind energy, a model for transmission planning, and is now home to rapidly growing solar and energy storage industries. There is still potential for the state to become an even bigger player in clean energy, but this growth brings challenges, both technical and political. This panel of energy experts in Texas will discuss the current state of play for renewables, where they see crucial discussions on market design, weatherization, and transmission headed, and how the industry can best prepare and engage.

Moderator: Jeff Clark, President, Advanced Power Alliance

Jean Ryall, Legislative & Regulatory Consultant

Russel Gold, Senior Editor, Texas Monthly

Michael Jewell, Founder, Jewell & Associates

Colin Meehan, Consultant, Bird Dog Energy

CLEANPOWER 2022 will also host the Department of Energy’s Collegiate Wind Competition which helps prepare students for jobs in the wind energy industry through real-world experience with the latest in technology, project development finance and outreach.

Conference registration, exhibitor information and sponsorship opportunities can be found at CLEANPOWER 2022.