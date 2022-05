Wind power advances in Quang Tri in Vietnam

The attraction of investments in renewable energies, in general, and wind energy, in particular, constitutes a priority policy of the Central Vietnamese province of Quang Tri, with the aim of turning this town into an energy pole in the region by 2030.

The western mountainous area of ??the province is becoming the head of wind energy in the north-central region, as it has several favorable conditions with an average wind speed of six to eight meters per second (m/s), in addition to a extensive mountainous terrain and little population.

In 2021, the number of wind power projects implemented in this province increased sharply. The locality registered in the past year 17 new projects in operation; With that sum, he raised to 19 the number of commercial wind plants with a capacity greater than 671 megawatts (MW).

This year, a total of 12 such projects will be put into construction, with three to five projects expected to be completed and commercialization may begin. According to experts, the potential to attract investment in this sector in Quang Tri remains very strong.

In addition to the 31 wind power projects that have been put into operation and under construction, the province has another 53 that have been submitted to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to consider including in planning.

This also has repercussions in other fields, for example, tours to visit wind energy fields always attract visitors. In addition, roads built to serve wind power plants connect communes in mountainous border areas.

According to Vo Van Hung, chairman of the Quang Tri Provincial People’s Committee, attracting investment in wind power is a correct policy, because it brings great economic benefits and has less impact on the environment.

In early April 2022, the entity issued a decision approving the task of investigating and evaluating the impact of wind energy projects on the environment, natural resources and socioeconomic conditions for the period 2021 – 2025 and up to 2030.

In order to sustainably develop renewable energy sources, the provincial authorities stated that they do not sacrifice the environment for economic development and never convert natural forests into wind power fields.