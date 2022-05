Vestas partners with Pan American Energy to build a 423 MW wind farm in Brazil

Pan American Energy Energias Renováveis has signed an agreement with Vestas for the supply and installation of 94 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines for the Novo Horizonte wind park in the state of Bahia, Brazil.

“Vestas is pleased to further grow the partnership with Pan American Energy and support their expansion in Latin America with this project that starts their renewables operation in Brazil”, says Eduardo Ricotta, President of Vestas Latin America.

“This agreement shows Pan American Energy’s commitment to Brazil and its communities. We will keep on working and investing to become a strategic player in the energy industry in Brazil, as we are in other countries of Latin America”, says Enrique Lusso, International Developments Vice President of Pan American Energy.

Upon completion, Vestas will also deliver a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. This agreement will optimise energy production while also providing long-term business case certainty.

Turbine delivery and commissioning are planned for 2024.