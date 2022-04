American Clean Power praises BOEM for advancing offshore wind lease sales on Oregon and Central Atlantic coasts

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) today praised the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and the Department of Interior (DOI) for advancing U.S. offshore wind deployment with its announcement of two separate Calls for Information and Nominations for possible leasing in areas that are determined to be suitable off the coast of Oregon and in the Central Atlantic.

“President Biden set forth a bold vision to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030. Today’s announcement from BOEM is bringing us one step closer to that reality,” said Josh Kaplowitz, ACP Vice President for Offshore Wind. “The Biden-Harris Administration is using a whole-of-government approach to address climate change with solutions that will help save the environment, create jobs across the country and help the U.S. reach energy independence. We praise the leadership of DOI Secretary Haaland and BOEM Director Lefton for forging ahead in advancing offshore wind energy on the Pacific and Central Atlantic coasts and helping to build a domestic clean energy future. We particularly appreciate the wide lens that BOEM is taking in soliciting public input to address potential ocean users conflicts and determine the areas most suitable for leasing for offshore wind.”