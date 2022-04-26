Calls for aids for energy storage

The aids will be needed for the complete development of the energy storage necessary to achieve the energy transition objectives. This news summarises the calls for aids for storage, both open and future, within the framework of PERTE ERHA.

For the development of energy storage projects, as for renewable energy projects, having financing options with favourable conditions will be essential. In addition, for storage projects, which, apart from technologies such as pumped?storage hydroelectric plants or solar thermoelectric plants, are a field that is still in the research and development phase and still without large?scale projects, aids are going to be important and necessary.

The status of the aids available for storage projects was discussed in the webinar of April 21 organised by AleaSoft Energy Forecasting, with the participation of Miriam Bueno Lorenzo, General Deputy Director of Foresight, Strategy and Regulations in Energy Matters of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO), in the analysis table of the Spanish version of the webinar, and Raúl García Posada, Director of the Spanish Association for Energy Storage (ASEALEN). Clients and those interested in the forecasts of AleaSoft Energy Forecasting can request the recording of the webinar at the following link.

The Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation (PERTE) of Renewable Energies, Renewable Hydrogen and Storage (ERHA) budgeted for a public investment of 6920 million Euros, with the aim of mobilising nearly 9450 million Euros from the private sector. For the deployment of energy storage, it is planned to allocate 684 million Euros.

Calls for grants in progress

Subsidies for self?consumption are already published, which include the possibility of storing the energy produced by the installation. It is an aid managed by the Autonomous Communities and which was earmarked 110 million Euros. According to Miriam Bueno Lorenzo, this call is having a very good reception, also with the storage option.

In addition, the call for energy storage projects is open. This first call is included in Phase I of the PERTE ERHA and is aimed at innovative FTM (Front of The Meter) projects in the experimental development phase, with the aim that they end up being viable projects. The call is open until May 10 and it has 50 million Euros that could be extended to 150 million.

Main features of the first energy storage R&D call

Future calls

Later on, the calls for aids aimed at, no longer projects in the experimental phase, but investments for the deployment of storage will be opened with the aim of reaching 600 MW of storage capacity granted before the end of 2023, a capacity that should be operational by mid?2026.

