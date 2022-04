India installed 275 MW of wind power in Q1

India has commissioned 275 MW of wind turbines in the first quarter of 2022, bringing its wind capacity to 40.4 GW, according to the latest government statistics.

The quarterly increases represent an increase of 30% but are 56% lower than the 623 MW added in the first quarter of 2021, according to data released last week by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energies (MNRE).

By states, the new capacity was activated in three states: Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka. Gujarat was the leader in terms of new installations with 202 MW of wind farms in operation between January and March, while Tamil Nadu and Karnataka commissioned 20 MW and 54 MW, respectively.

In terms of cumulative installations, Tamil Nadu tops the list with 9.9 GW of wind turbines in operation, followed by Gujarat with 9.2 GW.

India has a target of installing 175 GW of renewables by 2022. According to the latest commitments, it will target a non-fossil power capacity of 500 GW by 2030.