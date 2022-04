ACP applauds FERC proposed transmission reform

Today, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission announced a Proposed Rule, which, if finalized, would significantly reform regional transmission planning and cost allocation. The clean energy industry is developing thousands of megawatts of clean energy resources – but many projects are stymied by a lack of transmission capacity. FERC’s proposed rule has the potential to accelerate backbone transmission development planning, ensure fair and consistent cost allocation, and provide a substantial role for states in planning transmission for the future. The policies in the Proposed Rule would help ensure that projects are able to deliver affordable, reliable, clean electricity to customers across the country. ACP CEO Heather Zichal provided the following statement:

“Clean energy resources are abundant in the U.S., but our grid falls short of connecting clean energy-rich regions to the population centers that need it most. ACP applauds FERC’s proposal to implement reforms that would expand and improve the grid. We encourage FERC to refine and finalize today’s proposal so that current and anticipated transmission needs can be met in a timely and cost-effective manner and support a transition to a clean energy future. ACP and its members will continue to work closely with FERC and other stakeholders to support the much-needed transmission expansion that is essential for the jobs, economic development, and environmental benefits that clean energy can provide.”