RWE selects Port of Thorsminde as Operations & Maintenance base for Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm

RWE has selected Port of Thorsminde from which to carry out the operation and maintenance of its Thor Offshore Wind Farm. Both companies have now signed a corresponding Letter of Intent (LoI) to support the arrangement.

With a planned capacity of 1,000 megawatts (MW) Thor will be Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm to date. The wind farm will be built off the Danish west coast – approximately 22 kilometres from the port of Thorsminde. The Danish port therefore offers both the shortest sea and fastest air routes to Thor Offshore Wind Farm. Once fully operational, which is planned to be no later than 2027, Thor would be capable of producing enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of more than one million Danish households.

With the planned operations and maintenance base in Thorsminde, RWE intends to contribute to the local economy and community by creating up to 60 permanent jobs in the long-run. This includes technicians, engineers, nautical personnel as well as crew for the service vessels. It is expected that the new service station will be fully operational from 2026 onwards. RWE plans to support its wind farm for at least 30 years from this port.

In addition, RWE wants to use part of the port during the construction of the wind farm. It is expected that the project’s first survey works will be carried out from the port, smaller components will be shipped out and construction crews will be transported to their offshore workplace. As a result, RWE plans to establish its base at Thorsminde by Spring next year.

RWE is a leading global player in renewables and number 2 worldwide in offshore wind. The Thor project will help to support the company’s goal to triple its global offshore wind capacity from 2.4 to gigawatts by 2030. RWE is already involved in the Danish Rødsand 2 offshore wind farm, which is located south of the Danish island Lolland, approximately 10 kilometres southeast of Rødbyhavn. The wind farm has an installed capacity of 207 MW (RWE share: 20%) and has been in operation since 2010.

For more information about the Thor offshore project, please visit: thor.rwe.com