AES Chile puts into operation Los Olmos wind farm that will provide energy to Google

The wind farm located in Mulchén, Biobío Region, has an installed capacity of 110 MW, through 23 wind turbines of 4.8 MW of power.

The park located in Mulchén, Biobío Region, has an installed capacity of 110 MW, through 23 wind turbines of 4.8 MW of individual power. Its commercial operation began on January 19, 2022.

The initiative is part of the contract signed in 2019 between AES Andes and Google, in order to supply the expansion of Google’s first data center in Latin America, located in the district of Quilicura, Santiago.

The execution of this project is part of a hybrid technology agreement that the technology company built globally by incorporating wind and solar energy.

The latter comes from Andes Solar IIa, a solar park that AES Andes inaugurated in 2021 in the Antofagasta Region with an installed capacity of 81 MW.

The CEO of AES Chile, Ricardo Falú, highlighted that “the start-up of Los Olmos demonstrates the commitment of AES Andes with the country. With this milestone, we are not only contributing to transform the national energy matrix towards more sustainable solutions to combat climate change, but we also reaffirm our commitment to local development to provide more employment opportunities that can access a better quality of life.”

The executive added that “we are very proud of the trust that Google places in us by allowing us to accompany them with the delivery of innovative and competitive solutions for their energy needs and thus contribute to their sustainability goals. I also want to thank everyone who collaborated to make a project of this magnitude a reality today”.

The company also continues to advance in other renewable initiatives in the country.

In the Biobío Region, work continues on the Mesamávida and Campo Lindo wind farms, which will complete their construction this year, to incorporate 141 MW as a whole.

Meanwhile, in northern Chile, Andes Solar IIb – the solar plant with the largest battery storage system in Latin America – continues to advance to finish its works in the second half of 2022.

To the next incorporation of the projects under construction, other wind generation initiatives under development will be added, such as San Matías and Rinconada, which will contribute more than 360 MW of renewable capacity.