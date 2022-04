Nordex receives order for 131 MW of wind power from Peru

At the end of March, the Spanish project developer Acciona Energía placed an order with the Nordex Group for 131 MW in Peru.

The Nordex Group will supply 23 N163/5.X wind turbines of the Delta4000 series for the “San Juan de Marcona” wind farm. The project is Peru’s first order for this type of turbine with a rotor diameter of 163 meters and a flexible power rating in the 5 MW class.

Acciona Energía takes care of transport and installation. Commissioning of the turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 148 meters will take place at the end of 2023.

The project will be built near San Juan de Marcona, the capital of Nazca province’s Marcona district, which is in the Ica region of southwestern Peru.

Average wind speeds of over 9 m/s at the site near the Pacific coast ensure that the 131 MW wind farm will produce a large amount of electricity.

For the Nordex Group this is the third order from Peru. The country’s first wind farm with 132 MW was completed by the Nordex Group in 2018. Another wind farm with 177 MW is currently under construction.

The Nordex Group has installed more than 39 GW of wind capacity in more than 40 markets and in 2021 generated revenues of €5.4 billion. The company currently employs a staff of approx. 8,600. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio focuses on onshore wind turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailored to the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.