Enercon welcomes the German federal government’s ‘Easter Package’

This past Wednesday (6 April), the federal cabinet passed a legislative package drafted by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, Robert Habeck, that provides for a massive expansion of renewable energies in Germany. What has been named the ‘Easter Package’ contains various fundamentally revised energy laws aimed at significantly speeding up the expansion of renewables on land and at sea with regard to energy security, energy sovereignty and climate neutrality in Germany.

ENERCON welcomes the federal government’s Easter Package as a sign of a new beginning and a directional signal for German energy policy. ‘After years of a slumping market a wind energy renaissance in Germany is finally in sight – which makes us very glad,’ says ENERCON CEO Dr Jürgen Zeschky. ‘As a manufacturer of wind energy converters we are going to support this undertaking to the best of our abilities.’

Minister Habeck’s expansion plans mean that the expansion of wind energy in Germany will quadruple within three years. According to Zeschky, this requires giving planning, permitting and manufacturing of wind energy converters a boost. ‘It needs a big effort from all actors involved in the wind energy sector to distribute the risks caused by increasing material costs and disruptions along the supply chain to broad backs,’ the ENERCON boss states. ‘We are going to join the effort and ramp up our production if there is a prospect of concrete projects and purchase orders.’

In Germany, ENERCON manufactures core components of its wind energy converters at its sites in Aurich and Magdeburg. From Zeschky’s point of view, these manufacturing capacities should be stabilised and increased. ‘Together with the federal government we want to find solutions on how the added value of the power industry can also be strengthened again in the EU and Germany,’ the CEO says.