GE Renewable Energy and Alfanar solidify ties with onshore wind farm in Navarre, Spain

GE Renewable Energy to supply and install 15 wind turbines for a total installed capacity of 53 MW. This is GE Renewable Energy and Alfanar’s second onshore wind farm in Spain.

GE Renewable Energy has installed and commissioned 1.1 GW in Spain over the past two years, contributing to the country’s goal of reaching 50 GW of wind power installed capacity by the end of the decade.

GE Renewable Energy announced today an agreement with Alfanar, a Saudi conglomerate with a global presence, to supply and install 15 wind turbines at a cluster of wind farms located near Miranda de Arga and Berbinzana municipalities in the Navarre region of Spain. Upon completion in 2023, the GE 3.X-4.0 MW turbines with 137m rotors will provide 53 MW of clean and affordable energy to the region. The deal also includes a 15-year full-service contract.

This is GE Renewable Energy’s second project with Alfanar in Spain, a country that ranks fifth in terms of installed wind capacity globally. Previously, GE Renewable Energy supplied and installed 6 turbines for Alfanar’s Soliedra wind farm in the Castile and León region of Spain. Over the past two years, GE has installed 1.1 GW of wind power in Spain and has a total installed base of nearly 5 GW across the country.

Gilan Sabatier, GE’s Chief Commercial Officer of Onshore Wind International, said: “Spain continues to play a critical role in the renewable energy sector and, particularly, in onshore wind with the fifth largest installed base of wind capacity in the world. We are very pleased to strengthen our partnership with Alfanar and proud to contribute to Spain’s ambitious plan to transition to clean energy.”

Jamal Wadi, Managing Director of Alfanar Global Development, stated, “Alfanar has a clear vision for covering the renewable energy value chain and growing our global portfolio to 5 GW by 2025. In Spain, we are proud of our continued partnership with GE Renewable Energy and our shared commitment to green energy solutions.”

Spain has set an objective in its National Energy and Climate Plan to reach 50 GW of installed wind power by 2030, resulting in the installation of 2,300 MW annually during the decade. According to the Spanish wind power association, Asociación Empresarial Eólica (AEE), wind power could meet 34% of the national electricity supply by 2030, up from just under 21% in 2019.

GE Renewable Energy is committed to enabling the energy transition by supporting the work of its customers. As part of that responsibility, the business is focused on supplying and maintaining a global fleet of renewable energy assets, keeping renewable energy competitive, ensuring grid resiliency, efficiency, and reliability, and making renewable energy function in a more dispatchable fashion. GE Renewable Energy also supports the energy transition by pursuing a strategy that reflects a commitment to sustainable, circular design.